Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is 216.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Announces Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACST – TSX-V: ACST) announced its operating and financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock has also gained 34.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACST stock has inclined by 381.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.54% and gained 216.92% year-on date.

The market cap for ACST stock reached $184.88 million, with 179.50 million shares outstanding and 176.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.11M shares, ACST reached a trading volume of 25014740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2282.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24.

ACST stock trade performance evaluation

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.64. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 61.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5428, while it was recorded at 1.0440 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4989 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -198.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.13. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.54.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 1.66% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,924,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.64% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 283,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ACST stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.26 million in ACST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 2,177,196 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 536,545 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 569,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,283,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,033,659 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 301,578 shares during the same period.