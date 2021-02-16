2U Inc. [TWOU] gain 38.84% so far this year. What now?

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 12.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.55. The company report on February 12, 2021 that 2U, Inc. Reports Results for Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2020.

Delivers revenue growth of 35% for the full year.

Reports significant improvements to profitability measures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2925311 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 2U Inc. stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.06%.

The market cap for TWOU stock reached $3.54 billion, with 68.58 million shares outstanding and 65.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, TWOU reached a trading volume of 2925311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00.

How has TWOU stock performed recently?

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.16. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.41 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.09, while it was recorded at 49.24 for the last single week of trading, and 37.72 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for 2U Inc. [TWOU]

There are presently around $4,707 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,261,577, which is approximately 0.172% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 6,272,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.43 million in TWOU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $348.43 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 3.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 10,797,866 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 4,782,649 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 69,158,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,739,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,873,649 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,486 shares during the same period.