180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] Is Currently 13.71 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 13.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.72. The company report on January 11, 2021 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the Biotech Showcase(TM) Digital 2021 Conference.

Menlo Park, California–(Newsfile Corp. – January 11, 2021) – 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (180 Life Sciences or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced that the Company will present at the Biotech Showcase™ Digital 2021 Conference.

The conference is taking place online between January 11-15 and will feature prerecorded sessions of company presentations. Dr. James Woody, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company and progress in key programs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1116033 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 180 Life Sciences Corp. stands at 18.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.56%.

The market cap for ATNF stock reached $142.53 million, with 5.24 million shares outstanding and 3.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 1116033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ATNF stock performed recently?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.23. With this latest performance, ATNF shares gained by 117.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.78 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.51. Additionally, ATNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]

There are presently around $15 million, or 7.80% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,179,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 321,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in ATNF stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.99 million in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly 122.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 1,696,643 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,166,053 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 604,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,257,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,349,474 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 774,566 shares during the same period.