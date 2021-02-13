Wall Street Analyst Initiated Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.78%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,723,821 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $56.00 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 9,000,000 shares. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,608,573 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

The one-year Oak Street Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.03. The average equity rating for OSH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.86 billion, with 231.47 million shares outstanding and 212.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 469.84K shares, OSH stock reached a trading volume of 5270436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $64.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.40.

OSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.78. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 16.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.31, while it was recorded at 57.35 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oak Street Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.66 and a Gross Margin at +3.94. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.38.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -125.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -494.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.39. Additionally, OSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$46,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.14.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 74.20%.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,420 million, or 74.60% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC with ownership of 76,074,617, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 50,204,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $709.13 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly 2.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 145,413,947 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 121,799 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 16,776,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,312,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,620,665 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 48,085 shares during the same period.