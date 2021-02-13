Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Tapestry Inc. [TPR] – find out why.

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $39.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Tapestry, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TPR.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate certain directors and officers of Tapestry, Inc. (“Tapestry”) (NYSE: TPR) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Tapestry and its shareholders. If you are a Tapestry shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Tapestry’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Tapestry in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Tapestry, and whether Tapestry has suffered damages as a result.

Tapestry Inc. represents 277.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.46 billion with the latest information. TPR stock price has been found in the range of $38.57 to $40.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.61M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 5241881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $37.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $26 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.45 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.40, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -145.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 48.12%.

There are presently around $9,414 million, or 90.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,280,088, which is approximately 19.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,308,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $894.01 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 40,773,653 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 49,587,105 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 150,280,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,641,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,298,000 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 20,131,851 shares during the same period.