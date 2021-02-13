Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain 76.55% so far this year. What now?

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: PT] closed the trading session at $1.73 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.48, while the highest price level was $2.04. The company report on December 18, 2020 that Pintec enables China Mobile’s subsidiary Aspire Holdings with intelligent fintech solutions.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (“Pintec”; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, announced that it has cooperated with China Mobile Communications Corp. (“CMCC”)’s subsidiary Aspire Holdings Ltd. to jointly develop advanced fintech solutions, leveraging Pintec’s big data analytics and AI technology capabilities.

Aspire Holdings Ltd is one of the earliest pioneers to launch mobile data services and has been actively facilitating CMCC in exploring and expanding businesses in the areas such as IT, ICT and the Internet. The company has been actively exploring big data and AI technologies in business applications in recent years.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.55 percent and weekly performance of 30.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 89.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 601.21K shares, PT reached to a volume of 5191476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.08. With this latest performance, PT shares gained by 51.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1216, while it was recorded at 1.5340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0661 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.68 and a Gross Margin at +43.18. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.48.

Return on Total Capital for PT is now -46.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -131.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 434.11. Additionally, PT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [PT] managed to generate an average of -$512,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of PT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 72,482, which is approximately 137.156% of the company’s market cap and around 10.42% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 66,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in PT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $58000.0 in PT stock with ownership of nearly -4.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:PT] by around 108,544 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,216 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 37,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,625 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 24,610 shares during the same period.