NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 0.68% or 0.01 points to close at $1.48 with a heavy trading volume of 5426243 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that NanoVibronix Reports Schedule Published by NICE for Review of UroShield® Device.

Provides Milestones for Attaining NICE Guidance, Including Addition of UroShield to the NHS Supply Chain; Process Completion and Recommendation Expected in Q1 2022.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced that it has received documentation from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that outlines the timeline for NICE’s review and recommendation of the company’s UroShield device.

It opened the trading session at $1.63, the shares rose to $1.67 and dropped to $1.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAOV points out that the company has recorded 0.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -174.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, NAOV reached to a volume of 5426243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 40.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.58 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0701, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2539 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 513,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 503,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in NAOV stocks shares; and AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., currently with $0.22 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 721,140 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 107,953 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 477,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,306,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 598,229 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 107,953 shares during the same period.