Morgan Stanley lifts Embraer S.A. [ERJ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Embraer S.A. [NYSE: ERJ] price surged by 3.73 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on January 26, 2021 that 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Announces Stock Repurchase Program.

Fourth quarter net income up 288% from same period in 2019.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Fourth quarter return on average assets was 1.37%, up 248% from same period in 2019.

A sum of 5018911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Embraer S.A. shares reached a high of $7.815 and dropped to a low of $7.27 until finishing in the latest session at $7.51.

The one-year ERJ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.42. The average equity rating for ERJ stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Embraer S.A. [ERJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERJ shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERJ stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Embraer S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Embraer S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Embraer S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.48.

ERJ Stock Performance Analysis:

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.59. With this latest performance, ERJ shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Embraer S.A. [ERJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Embraer S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Embraer S.A. [ERJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.31 and a Gross Margin at +13.67. Embraer S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.31.

Return on Total Capital for ERJ is now -2.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.71. Additionally, ERJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Embraer S.A. [ERJ] managed to generate an average of -$46,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Embraer S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ERJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Embraer S.A. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -325.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Embraer S.A. go to 4.08%.

Embraer S.A. [ERJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $500 million, or 36.60% of ERJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERJ stocks are: BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 24,641,463, which is approximately 1.573% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; OLDFIELD PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,282,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.67 million in ERJ stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39.55 million in ERJ stock with ownership of nearly 3.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Embraer S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Embraer S.A. [NYSE:ERJ] by around 10,816,772 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,535 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 47,189,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,561,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERJ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,789 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,073 shares during the same period.