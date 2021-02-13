Market cap of OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] reaches 6.87B – now what?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.29%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its previously-announced proposed secondary public offering of 8.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Värde Partners, Inc. (together, the “selling stockholders”) at a price to the public of $53.00 per share. The 8.0 million shares of common stock to be sold in this offering represents approximately 6.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of February 1, 2021. The size of the offering has been upsized from 7.0 million shares to 8.0 million shares. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares of common stock from the selling stockholders. As part of this offering, the selling stockholders have agreed to a 75-day lock-up of their common stock.

Over the last 12 months, OMF stock rose by 26.48%. The one-year OneMain Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.46. The average equity rating for OMF stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.87 billion, with 134.32 million shares outstanding and 129.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 773.09K shares, OMF stock reached a trading volume of 5516924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $54.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $45, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on OMF stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 37.50 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63.

OMF Stock Performance Analysis:

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.88, while it was recorded at 54.59 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneMain Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.57. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 377.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $88,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

OMF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 4.86%.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,238 million, or 95.70% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 43,581,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,021,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $631.11 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $347.6 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly -8.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 10,222,366 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 5,468,284 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 103,128,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,818,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,038,004 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,381,617 shares during the same period.