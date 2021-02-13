Market cap of Cloudflare Inc. [NET] reaches 27.22B – now what?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] jumped around 0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $91.28 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fiscal year 2020 revenue totaled $431 million, representing an increase of 50% year-over-year; Q4 revenue totaled $126 million, also representing an increase of 50% year-over-year.

Fiscal year 2020 GAAP operating margin of (24.8)%, representing an improvement of 1,280 basis points year-over-year; non-GAAP operating margin of (7.9)%, representing an improvement of 1,690 basis points year-over-year.

Cloudflare Inc. stock is now 20.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NET Stock saw the intraday high of $93.00 and lowest of $89.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.77, which means current price is +28.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 5188695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 69.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.92. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 412.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.83, while it was recorded at 90.47 for the last single week of trading, and 51.17 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.87.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -24.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$83,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Earnings analysis for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudflare Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $16,353 million, or 78.00% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,292,744, which is approximately 4.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 29,862,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in NET stocks shares; and VENROCK MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $2.29 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -20.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 36,466,553 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 25,429,321 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 117,259,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,155,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,630,292 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,699,440 shares during the same period.