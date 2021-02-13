Market Analysts see Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.69%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Restaurant Brands International Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2021 – QSR.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

Over the last 12 months, QSR stock dropped by -10.69%. The one-year Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.11. The average equity rating for QSR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Over the last 12 months, QSR stock dropped by -10.69%. The one-year Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.11. The average equity rating for QSR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.97 billion, with 303.88 million shares outstanding and 274.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, QSR stock reached a trading volume of 4934861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $73, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67.

QSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, QSR shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.85 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.66, while it was recorded at 59.76 for the last single week of trading, and 56.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Restaurant Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.48.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 536.67. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 527.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $135,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

QSR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.13%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,211 million, or 83.89% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 32,227,408, which is approximately 74.169% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 25,119,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.0 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly -3.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 29,732,428 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 21,819,581 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 188,739,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,291,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,857,839 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,477,551 shares during the same period.