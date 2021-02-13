JP Morgan lifts Newmont Corporation [NEM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$1.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.00 during the day while it closed the day at $58.38. The company report on February 12, 2021 that PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results For 2020.

Newmont Corporation stock has also gained 1.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -10.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.32% and lost -2.52% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $45.60 billion, with 803.00 million shares outstanding and 801.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 5304122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $76.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.71, while it was recorded at 59.56 for the last single week of trading, and 62.42 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.67 and a Gross Margin at +20.80. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.58.

Return on Total Capital for NEM is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.25. Additionally, NEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Newmont Corporation [NEM] managed to generate an average of $91,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Newmont Corporation posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to 45.65%.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,489 million, or 84.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 93,621,891, which is approximately -3.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 74,155,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.33 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.22 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 5.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 30,547,552 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 49,980,167 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 544,490,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 625,017,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,046,659 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,389,835 shares during the same period.