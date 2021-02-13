International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Is Currently -1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] price plunged by -1.09 percent to reach at -$1.33. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Instacart Acquires Over 250 Patents From IBM.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, announced that Instacart has acquired over 250 patents from IBM. In addition, IBM and Instacart entered into a mutual patent cross license. The agreement allows Instacart to continue to strengthen its own patent portfolio, and the license gives Instacart freedom of action to use IBM patents in the future growth of its business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“IBM has had a long standing commitment to innovation and the sharing of our patented inventions within the industry, especially high-growth technology companies like Instacart that are establishing innovative solutions for critically needed food delivery during these challenging times. We look forward to a long term innovation partnership with Instacart,” said William LaFontaine, General Manager of Intellectual Property for IBM.

A sum of 5374806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.23M shares. International Business Machines Corporation shares reached a high of $122.205 and dropped to a low of $120.63 until finishing in the latest session at $120.91.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.74. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.55, while it was recorded at 122.13 for the last single week of trading, and 122.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.95 and a Gross Margin at +49.32. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.09%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,970 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,167,799, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,271,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.53 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.41 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 951 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 16,866,471 shares. Additionally, 991 investors decreased positions by around 29,073,519 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 450,052,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 495,992,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,303 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,030,730 shares during the same period.