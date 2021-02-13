Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] Is Currently 22.45 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLMD] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.25 during the day while it closed the day at $5.40. The company report on January 26, 2021 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Publication in JHEP Reports of New Data Supporting Aramchol’s Novel Anti-Fibrotic Mechanism of Action.

– Galmed KOL Symposium and Pipeline Update taking place later at 11 a.m. Eastern time.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases, announced upcoming publication of a paper entitled “Aramchol Downregulates Stearoyl CoA-Desaturase 1 (SCD1) in Hepatic Stellate Cells to Attenuate Cellular Fibrogenesis” in the JHEP Reports. The paper is expected to be published in the JHEP Reports on January 28, 2021.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has also gained 14.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLMD stock has inclined by 72.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.00% and gained 73.63% year-on date.

The market cap for GLMD stock reached $116.80 million, with 21.27 million shares outstanding and 17.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.18K shares, GLMD reached a trading volume of 5104554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on GLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

GLMD stock trade performance evaluation

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.16. With this latest performance, GLMD shares gained by 59.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.97 for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GLMD is now -28.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.50. Additionally, GLMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] managed to generate an average of -$974,333 per employee.Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 33.00% of GLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLMD stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,072,745, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.32% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 1,799,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.72 million in GLMD stocks shares; and IBEX INVESTORS LLC, currently with $8.23 million in GLMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLMD] by around 263,131 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,594,944 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 4,907,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,765,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLMD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,295 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,492 shares during the same period.