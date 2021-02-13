For Mastercard Incorporated [MA], Analyst sees a rise to $380. What next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] jumped around 8.66 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $342.87 at the close of the session, up 2.59%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Mastercard Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 44 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 7, 2021 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 9, 2021.

Additionally, the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will take place on June 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. When filed, the definitive proxy statement will confirm the format and location of the meeting. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021 will be entitled to vote.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now -3.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $349.59 and lowest of $340.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 367.25, which means current price is +9.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 5078154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $384.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $315 to $415, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 9.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 51.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 336.73, while it was recorded at 337.26 for the last single week of trading, and 321.93 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.29. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.90.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 47.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.28. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 14.91%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $249,828 million, or 77.60% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 71,813,941, which is approximately -1.523% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,941,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.95 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.39 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -1.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,166 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 27,205,399 shares. Additionally, 1,001 investors decreased positions by around 33,272,163 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 668,161,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 728,638,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,977 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,478,874 shares during the same period.