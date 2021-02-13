Discovery Inc. [DISCA] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $46

Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: DISCA] gained 1.07% or 0.48 points to close at $45.55 with a heavy trading volume of 4597275 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Discovery To Report Fourth-Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On Monday, February 22.

Discovery (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) will report its fourth-quarter and full year 2020 results on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Discovery’s website at https://corporate.discovery.com/.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until March 1, 2021. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 using the passcode: 3660998. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of Discovery’s website.

It opened the trading session at $44.69, the shares rose to $45.60 and dropped to $44.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DISCA points out that the company has recorded 108.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -166.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.37M shares, DISCA reached to a volume of 4597275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discovery Inc. [DISCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISCA shares is $33.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISCA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $20 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $45, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on DISCA stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DISCA shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discovery Inc. is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISCA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for DISCA stock

Discovery Inc. [DISCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.80. With this latest performance, DISCA shares gained by 29.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.73 for Discovery Inc. [DISCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.25, while it was recorded at 44.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.05 for the last 200 days.

Discovery Inc. [DISCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discovery Inc. [DISCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.28 and a Gross Margin at +53.58. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for DISCA is now 11.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Discovery Inc. [DISCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.52. Additionally, DISCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Discovery Inc. [DISCA] managed to generate an average of $222,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Discovery Inc. [DISCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discovery Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DISCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discovery Inc. go to 1.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Discovery Inc. [DISCA]

There are presently around $8,960 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,720,066, which is approximately -1.233% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,736,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $671.23 million in DISCA stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $589.28 million in DISCA stock with ownership of nearly -19.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:DISCA] by around 13,456,263 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 20,256,723 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 162,993,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,706,675 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISCA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,717,398 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,736,415 shares during the same period.