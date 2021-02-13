ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV] moved up 12.98: Why It’s Important

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACEV] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 12.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.53. The company report on February 12, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of LCY, ACEV, CRSA, and MDCA Mergers.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: LCY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Landcadia’s agreement to merge with HMAN Group Holdings Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-landcadia-holdings-iii-inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5116661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. stands at 6.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for ACEV stock reached $288.19 million, with 23.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 812.60K shares, ACEV reached a trading volume of 5116661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.58

How has ACEV stock performed recently?

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.75 for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV]

19 institutional holders increased their position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACEV] by around 7,462,401 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 250,898 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 86,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,626,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACEV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,312,801 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 201,498 shares during the same period.