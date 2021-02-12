ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Stock trading around $4.89 per share: What’s Next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.55 during the day while it closed the day at $4.89. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Announces Election of Robert Postma to its Board of Directors.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:ZIOP) announced the election of Robert Postma to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Postma is the Founder of WaterMill Asset Management, a sizeable and long-term shareholder of Ziopharm.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

James Huang, Chairman of the Board, said, “We welcome Bob to Ziopharm’s Board of Directors. With his experience and financial acumen, Bob will make an immediate contribution to Ziopharm and I believe the Board is now well positioned to partner with the management team to deliver on our very promising T-cell directed and cytokine technologies and opportunities.”.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock has also gained 10.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZIOP stock has inclined by 86.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 60.86% and gained 94.05% year-on date.

The market cap for ZIOP stock reached $880.20 million, with 212.84 million shares outstanding and 200.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, ZIOP reached a trading volume of 3275780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

ZIOP stock trade performance evaluation

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.88. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 56.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $543 million, or 55.80% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,560,333, which is approximately 23.859% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,283,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.74 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $74.09 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 10,818,939 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 4,362,665 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 95,800,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,982,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,269,588 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 644,419 shares during the same period.