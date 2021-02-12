Zillow Group Inc. [Z] Revenue clocked in at $3.49 billion, up 49.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] gained 17.79% on the last trading session, reaching $194.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Zillow Group Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2020.

Complete financial results, and outlook for the first quarter of 2021, can be found in the company’s shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Zillow Group Inc. represents 165.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.18 billion with the latest information. Z stock price has been found in the range of $182.36 to $198.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 13666690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $146.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 9.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.48.

Trading performance analysis for Z stock

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.55. With this latest performance, Z shares gained by 32.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.21 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.24, while it was recorded at 169.49 for the last single week of trading, and 92.92 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.00 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -4.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.15. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$58,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zillow Group Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for Z.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $30,451 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,403,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in Z stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.68 billion in Z stock with ownership of nearly -4.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 26,766,584 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 19,515,350 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 138,608,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,889,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,484,490 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,480,550 shares during the same period.