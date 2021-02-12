Yalla Group Limited [YALA] Stock trading around $40.62 per share: What’s Next?

Yalla Group Limited [NYSE: YALA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.82% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.35%. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Yalla Group Limited Announces Appointment of Independent Director.

Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced that Ms. Lili Xu has been appointed as an independent director on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), effective on February 1, 2021. Ms. Xu will serve as a member of audit committee.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ms. Xu has been the chief financial officer of Hangzhou KangSheng Health Consulting Co., Ltd. since October 2020. In addition, Ms. Xu has been serving as an independent director of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO). Ms. Xu received a bachelor’s degree in international business from Nanjing University in June 2003 and a master of science degree in local economic development from the London School of Economics and Political Science in November 2004. Ms. Xu is a public accountant certified by the Board of Accountancy of Washington State of the United States.

The one-year Yalla Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -269.27. The average equity rating for YALA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.94 billion, with 143.23 million shares outstanding and 18.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, YALA stock reached a trading volume of 3761152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yalla Group Limited [YALA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YALA shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Yalla Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Yalla Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yalla Group Limited is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for YALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

YALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.56 for Yalla Group Limited [YALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 35.55 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Yalla Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yalla Group Limited [YALA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.60 and a Gross Margin at +67.61. Yalla Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.58.

Return on Total Capital for YALA is now 92.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 92.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 76.67.

Yalla Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

YALA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yalla Group Limited go to 72.00%.

Yalla Group Limited [YALA] Insider Position Details

Positions in Yalla Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Yalla Group Limited [NYSE:YALA] by around 13,132,043 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 316,700 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 297,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,151,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YALA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,132,043 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 261,000 shares during the same period.