Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Stock trading around $6.63 per share: What’s Next?

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] price plunged by -8.04 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on January 30, 2021 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, announced that on January 27, 2021, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 16,000 shares of its common stock to 38 new employee(s) under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest over a period of four years, either 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, or 36% on 18 months after the grant date with the remaining 64% vesting in ten equal quarterly installments thereafter, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The restricted stock units will vest over a period of four years in equal annual installments, and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

A sum of 2361861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.01M shares. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $7.15 and dropped to a low of $6.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.63.

The one-year XERS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.73. The average equity rating for XERS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07.

XERS Stock Performance Analysis:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.33. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

XERS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169 million, or 54.20% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with ownership of 4,172,459, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,647,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.18 million in XERS stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $15.89 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 2,663,492 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,029,178 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,786,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,479,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,589,671 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 6,189,559 shares during the same period.