WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] Stock trading around $8.88 per share: What’s Next?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] closed the trading session at $8.88 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.70, while the highest price level was $9.49. The company report on February 10, 2021 that WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates.

ZUG, Geneva, Switzerland – February 10, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT, AI company, announced that its advanced digital security solutions provide drones with remote IDs to comply with the new tracking and safety regulations put in place by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.25 percent and weekly performance of 26.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 407.83K shares, WKEY reached to a volume of 1031365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.68. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.37% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.60 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.57, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. WISeKey International Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.43.

Return on Total Capital for WKEY is now -74.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.55. Additionally, WKEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

Positions in WISeKey International Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 32,386 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,386 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.