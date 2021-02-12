William Blair lifts Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LYRA] surged by $2.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.68 during the day while it closed the day at $13.19. The company report on February 11, 2021 that IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lyra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:LYRA) for violations of the securities laws.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 23.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYRA stock has inclined by 21.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.01% and gained 15.70% year-on date.

The market cap for LYRA stock reached $170.15 million, with 12.93 million shares outstanding and 9.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.15K shares, LYRA reached a trading volume of 2550854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on LYRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33.

LYRA stock trade performance evaluation

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.73. With this latest performance, LYRA shares gained by 17.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.18 for the last single week of trading.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LYRA is now -97.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.39. Additionally, LYRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lyra Therapeutics Inc. go to -4.80%.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [LYRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $104 million, or 80.00% of LYRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYRA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,222,561, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 1,100,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.52 million in LYRA stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.76 million in LYRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Lyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LYRA] by around 1,541,108 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 525,529 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,837,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,903,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYRA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 431,603 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 520,666 shares during the same period.