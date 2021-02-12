why Range Resources Corporation [RRC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.29

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] slipped around -0.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.57 at the close of the session, down -6.08%. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced that its fourth quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, February 23 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website until March 24, 2021.

Range Resources Corporation stock is now 42.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RRC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.51 and lowest of $9.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.31, which means current price is +41.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 6555887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $9.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 214.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.39 and a Gross Margin at -36.65. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.00.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -16.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.10. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$2,620,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Range Resources Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 31.86%.

There are presently around $2,301 million, or 96.20% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,165,801, which is approximately 1.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,804,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.52 million in RRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $164.66 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly -8.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 15,446,872 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 24,790,011 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 200,249,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,486,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,762,099 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,197,579 shares during the same period.