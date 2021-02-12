why People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.20

People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: PBCT] loss -0.53% or -0.08 points to close at $15.05 with a heavy trading volume of 5059096 shares. The company report on February 1, 2021 that People’s United Advisors Expands Wealth Team; Appoints Tom Ehrhardt as Senior Vice President and Head of Private Banking.

People’s United Advisors (PUA), the registered investment adviser of People’s United Bank (NASDAQ: PBCT), announced the appointment of Tom Ehrhardt as Senior Vice President and Head of Private Banking. Ehrhardt will be responsible for oversight, expansion, and revenue growth for the lending, deposit, and asset management segments of PUA.

Ehrhardt joins People’s United from Oaknorth U.S., where he was Head of Credit. While at Oaknorth, he started their lending operations in the US and supported a team of five Debt Finance Directors and two underwriters to negotiate, structure and price C&I, commercial real estate, and construction loans. Prior to that, he spent nearly two decades at First Republic, most recently as VP, Senior Credit Officer, where he managed a loan portfolio of more than $30 billion and a team of ten Credit Officers in Boston and New York. Before that, Ehrhardt served in senior credit roles of increasing responsibility at IBJ Whitehall Financial Group, CitiCorp, and the former Fleet Financial Group (now Bank of America).

It opened the trading session at $15.19, the shares rose to $15.235 and dropped to $14.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBCT points out that the company has recorded 30.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, PBCT reached to a volume of 5059096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBCT shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for People’s United Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for People’s United Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PBCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for People’s United Financial Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBCT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.10.

Trading performance analysis for PBCT stock

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, PBCT shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 14.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.92 for the last 200 days.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. People’s United Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.83.

Return on Total Capital for PBCT is now 5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.11. Additionally, PBCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.62.

People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, People’s United Financial Inc. posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for People’s United Financial Inc. go to 13.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at People’s United Financial Inc. [PBCT]

There are presently around $4,742 million, or 75.80% of PBCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBCT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 53,714,005, which is approximately 6.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,768,603 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.87 million in PBCT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $470.92 million in PBCT stock with ownership of nearly -14.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in People’s United Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in People’s United Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:PBCT] by around 40,617,015 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 31,983,454 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 242,480,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,080,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBCT stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,364,781 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,663,885 shares during the same period.