why Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.43

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: COLL] slipped around -0.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.12 at the close of the session, down -3.20%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information:.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock is now 25.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COLL Stock saw the intraday high of $26.08 and lowest of $24.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.91, which means current price is +33.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 383.99K shares, COLL reached a trading volume of 8491531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLL shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLL in the course of the last twelve months was 10.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has COLL stock performed recently?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, COLL shares gained by 16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.42, while it was recorded at 25.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +34.73. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.66.

Return on Total Capital for COLL is now -22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, COLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] managed to generate an average of -$89,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 0.55%.

Insider trade positions for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]

There are presently around $938 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLL stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 5,122,359, which is approximately -0.275% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,838,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.3 million in COLL stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60.99 million in COLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:COLL] by around 3,636,555 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,198,222 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 30,506,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,341,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,783 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,654 shares during the same period.