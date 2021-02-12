why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.33

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [NASDAQ: AOSL] price surged by 17.88 percent to reach at $5.85. The company report on February 5, 2021 that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2021 Ended December 31, 2020.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (“AOS”) (NASDAQ: AOSL) reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

The results for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:.

A sum of 1420126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 309.69K shares. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares reached a high of $39.85 and dropped to a low of $37.1001 until finishing in the latest session at $38.57.

The one-year AOSL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.3. The average equity rating for AOSL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOSL shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOSL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $10, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AOSL stock. On September 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AOSL shares from 18 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOSL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOSL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AOSL Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.02. With this latest performance, AOSL shares gained by 26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOSL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.07 for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.82, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.87 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.42.

Return on Total Capital for AOSL is now -2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.28. Additionally, AOSL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] managed to generate an average of -$1,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AOSL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOSL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited go to 17.00%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [AOSL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $500 million, or 59.50% of AOSL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOSL stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,982,465, which is approximately -0.431% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,474,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.88 million in AOSL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $55.66 million in AOSL stock with ownership of nearly 10.048% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited [NASDAQ:AOSL] by around 1,203,979 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 941,555 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 13,123,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,268,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOSL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 670,834 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 69,242 shares during the same period.