Wall Street Analyst Resumed Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] traded at a low on 02/10/21, posting a -8.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.52. The company report on January 7, 2021 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings after market close on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

What: Fourth-quarter and Full-Year 2020 earnings webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6721631 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.83%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $1.59 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 180.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 6721631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $12.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings L.P. posted -3.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -936.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. go to -13.50%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]

There are presently around $1,281 million, or 79.90% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,772,783, which is approximately -10.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,207,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.53 million in PAGP stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $87.99 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly -3.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 24,029,741 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 24,162,572 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 102,108,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,300,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,038,215 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,930,085 shares during the same period.