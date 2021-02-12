Wall Street Analyst Initiated Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNPR] gained 26.19% on the last trading session, reaching $10.60 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Monopar Announces Publication Demonstrating Potential Utility of MNPR-101 as an Imaging Agent to Improve Surgical Outcomes in Bladder Cancer.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the European Journal of Cancer which shows the potential utility of MNPR-101 as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.

Using Monopar’s proprietary humanized uPAR antibody, MNPR-101, a multimodal imaging probe was developed and tested in vivo in human bladder cancer models. The publication reports that high expression of uPAR in bladder cancer is localized at the tumor periphery, suggesting that using a fluorescent-conjugated MNPR-101 probe might allow surgeons to better visualize the borders of the tumor, potentially resulting in more complete tumor resection and thereby minimizing relapse. Similar approaches have been utilized successfully in the resection of other tumor types, such as breast cancer.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. represents 11.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $122.85 million with the latest information. MNPR stock price has been found in the range of $9.60 to $17.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 90.71K shares, MNPR reached a trading volume of 8325355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for MNPR stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.50. With this latest performance, MNPR shares gained by 69.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.94 for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 8.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MNPR is now -44.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR] managed to generate an average of -$603,553 per employee.Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.70 and a Current Ratio set at 29.70.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [MNPR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of MNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNPR stocks are: NORTHERN TRUST CORP with ownership of 58,793, which is approximately -9.197% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in MNPR stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $50000.0 in MNPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNPR] by around 8,346 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 6,125 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 58,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNPR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,653 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 170 shares during the same period.