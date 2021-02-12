Wall Street Analyst Initiated Equinor ASA [EQNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] closed the trading session at $17.87 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.749, while the highest price level was $18.19. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Equinor ASA: Ex dividend.

From 11 February 2021, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend at USD 0.11.

Record date is 12 February 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.83 percent and weekly performance of -1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, EQNR reached to a volume of 6112531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 18.23 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +15.93. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.06.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 13.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.57. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $757,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,473 million, or 6.90% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 122,031,181, which is approximately 1.077% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,550,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.28 million in EQNR stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $116.09 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 5.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 17,721,837 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 39,444,898 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 137,184,061 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,350,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,713,108 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,862 shares during the same period.