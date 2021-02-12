Friday, February 12, 2021
Viatris Inc. [VTRS] fell -1.87% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.66%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Viatris Inc. to Hold Conference Call on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, to Discuss 2021 Financial Guidance.

Viatris to host its inaugural virtual Investor Day on March 1, 2021, as previously announced.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) announced that it will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 22 to discuss 2021 financial guidance.

Over the last 12 months, VTRS stock dropped by -17.72%. The one-year Viatris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.98. The average equity rating for VTRS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.78 billion, with 516.90 million shares outstanding and 515.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.45M shares, VTRS stock reached a trading volume of 7284917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $21.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

VTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.71, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Viatris Inc. Fundamentals:

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

VTRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to 0.00%.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,058 million, or 50.60% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 505,943,994, which is approximately -1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 313,141,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.76 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $5.4 billion in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

582 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 100,881,865 shares. Additionally, 1,963 investors decreased positions by around 1,241,475,342 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 1,814,696,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,157,053,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,911,785 shares, while 1,001 institutional investors sold positions of 139,005,321 shares during the same period.

