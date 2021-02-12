UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] Revenue clocked in at $3.52 billion, down -29.93% YTD: What’s Next?

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE: UWMC] gained 1.21% or 0.11 points to close at $9.20 with a heavy trading volume of 6866769 shares. The company report on February 4, 2021 that UWM Holdings Corporation Announces UWM’s Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results;

$1.37 Billion 4Q20 Net Income and Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per share.

$54.7 Billion in 4Q20 Loan Volume;4Q20 Production grows 71% as Compared to Q419.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”), the #1 wholesale mortgage lender in America, announced UWM’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. UWM reported 4Q20 net income of $1.37 billion and FY20 net income of $3.38 billion, an 821% and 715% increase over 4Q19 and FY19 respectively. The Board of Directors of UWMC declared its first regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 6, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $8.98, the shares rose to $9.37 and dropped to $8.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UWMC points out that the company has recorded -14.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, UWMC reached to a volume of 6866769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation Class is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for UWMC stock

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -28.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.70% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at UWM Holdings Corporation Class [UWMC]

There are presently around $336 million, or 33.70% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 2,500,000, which is approximately 531.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,371,798 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.82 million in UWMC stocks shares; and GOVERNORS LANE LP, currently with $19.86 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly -13.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation Class [NYSE:UWMC] by around 20,136,233 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 4,520,141 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 11,891,060 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,547,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,247,952 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,844 shares during the same period.