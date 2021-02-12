Trio-Tech International [TRT] is 56.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trio-Tech International [AMEX: TRT] price surged by 22.13 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Trio-Tech Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $0.06 Per Diluted Share.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results.

A sum of 1791367 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.33K shares. Trio-Tech International shares reached a high of $7.50 and dropped to a low of $4.88 until finishing in the latest session at $6.18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trio-Tech International is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trio-Tech International [TRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.75. With this latest performance, TRT shares gained by 50.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.57 for Trio-Tech International [TRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.29, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trio-Tech International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trio-Tech International [TRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.99 and a Gross Margin at +21.08. Trio-Tech International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.81.

Return on Total Capital for TRT is now -2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.15. Additionally, TRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trio-Tech International [TRT] managed to generate an average of $1,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Trio-Tech International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Trio-Tech International [TRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.00% of TRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 270,996, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 253,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in TRT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.44 million in TRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Trio-Tech International [AMEX:TRT] by around 6,838 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 21,976 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 736,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 765,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,626 shares during the same period.