The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $35

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 4.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.54. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Hormel Foods Adds Another Strategic Leading Brand to its Portfolio with the Acquisition of Planters®.

Acquisition of the Iconic Planters® Brand is a Continuation of the Company’s Evolution as a Global Branded Food Company.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Planters® snack nut portfolio from the Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). The proposed transaction is expected to close in calendar Q2 2021, subject to regulatory review and approval. The acquisition includes the Planters®, NUT-rition®, Planters® Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts® brands. Hormel Foods will acquire the business for $3.35 billion in cash in a transaction that provides a tax benefit valued at approximately $560 million, equating to an effective purchase price of $2.79 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20289391 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kraft Heinz Company stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $42.32 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 672.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 20289391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $36.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price from $30 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KHC shares from 30 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 10.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.78, while it was recorded at 34.17 for the last single week of trading, and 32.52 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $52,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -3.20%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $24,529 million, or 80.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,658,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.51 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 38,041,786 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 29,919,366 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 655,819,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,780,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,646 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 10,236,902 shares during the same period.