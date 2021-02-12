Talend S.A. [TLND] Stock trading around $57.06 per share: What’s Next?

Talend S.A. [NASDAQ: TLND] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.42%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Talend Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Record quarterly revenue of $78.9 millionRecord Cloud ARR of $108.5 million, up 101% year-over- year.

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TLND stock rose by 54.97%. The one-year Talend S.A. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.24. The average equity rating for TLND stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 31.64 million shares outstanding and 28.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 271.38K shares, TLND stock reached a trading volume of 1728531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Talend S.A. [TLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLND shares is $48.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Talend S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $52 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Talend S.A. stock. On February 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TLND shares from 68 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talend S.A. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 116.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15.

TLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Talend S.A. [TLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42. With this latest performance, TLND shares gained by 40.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.68 for Talend S.A. [TLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.78, while it was recorded at 51.43 for the last single week of trading, and 38.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Talend S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talend S.A. [TLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.61 and a Gross Margin at +75.44. Talend S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.80.

Return on Total Capital for TLND is now -52.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -203.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talend S.A. [TLND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 445.08. Additionally, TLND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 430.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talend S.A. [TLND] managed to generate an average of -$50,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Talend S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TLND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talend S.A. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Talend S.A. go to 30.00%.

Talend S.A. [TLND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,577 million, or 88.30% of TLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLND stocks are: PUTNAM INVESTMENTS LLC with ownership of 3,728,186, which is approximately 31.167% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,325,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.66 million in TLND stocks shares; and PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $118.86 million in TLND stock with ownership of nearly 2.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talend S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Talend S.A. [NASDAQ:TLND] by around 3,744,282 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,534,113 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,351,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,629,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLND stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,660,025 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,533,868 shares during the same period.