Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain 33.66% so far this year. What now?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] gained 4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $32.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Ended the year 2020 with $1.9 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents.

Spirit Airlines Inc. represents 97.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.23 billion with the latest information. SAVE stock price has been found in the range of $31.6003 to $33.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 6586182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $25.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SAVE stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SAVE shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.80.

Trading performance analysis for SAVE stock

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.11. With this latest performance, SAVE shares gained by 33.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.14, while it was recorded at 31.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.16 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of $37,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. posted -0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,698 million, or 53.20% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,649,139, which is approximately -0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,348,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.15 million in SAVE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $141.62 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -3.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 11,703,869 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,438,513 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 32,830,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,973,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,558,422 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,554,552 shares during the same period.