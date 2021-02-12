Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] Is Currently 10.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] price surged by 10.90 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Recro Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive and Board Appointments.

Company Names CDMO Industry Thought Leader, Jim Miller, to Board of Directors and Selects Ryan D. Lake as Dedicated Chief Financial Officer.

Recent Appointments, including CEO David Enloe, Provide Experienced Leadership to Drive Growth for Company’s Unique End-to-End CDMO Business in Rapidly Expanding Manufacturing Services Market.

A sum of 1588838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.17M shares. Recro Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $4.8699 and dropped to a low of $4.17 until finishing in the latest session at $4.58.

The one-year REPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.73. The average equity rating for REPH stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPH shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Recro Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Recro Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on REPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recro Pharma Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49.

REPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.79. With this latest performance, REPH shares gained by 57.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.35 for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recro Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.01. Recro Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for REPH is now 34.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Additionally, REPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] managed to generate an average of $21,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Recro Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

REPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recro Pharma Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 344.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPH.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62 million, or 76.90% of REPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,379,785, which is approximately -5.745% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,353,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 million in REPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.98 million in REPH stock with ownership of nearly -3.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recro Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:REPH] by around 3,290,495 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,094,914 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,162,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,547,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,487,564 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,427,120 shares during the same period.