RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] is 132.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] closed the trading session at $3.63 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.40, while the highest price level was $3.79. The company report on February 11, 2021 that RealNetworks Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, announced its financial results* for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

2020 revenue from continuing operations of $68.1 million, up 3% year-over-year due to aggregate growth of over 110% from two key growth initiatives (free-to-play mobile Games and SAFR), offset by declines in legacy businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 132.69 percent and weekly performance of 43.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 155.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 122.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 192.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 513.78K shares, RNWK reached to a volume of 1689760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]:

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82.

RNWK stock trade performance evaluation

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.48. With this latest performance, RNWK shares gained by 122.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.65 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.87, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 1.48 for the last 200 days.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.40 and a Gross Margin at +40.08. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.62.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -48.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.19. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] managed to generate an average of -$44,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42 million, or 32.60% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,531,665, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,734,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in RNWK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.98 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly -3.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 1,548,265 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 393,509 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,602,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,544,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,350,298 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 121,218 shares during the same period.