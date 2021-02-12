Qualys Inc. [QLYS] is -13.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ: QLYS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.51%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Qualys Extends the Power of VMDR to Android and iOS/iPadOS Mobile Devices.

Continuously assess device, OS, app and network vulnerabilities including misconfigurations across enterprise mobile devices.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, announced it is expanding Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) to mobile devices with support for Android and iOS/iPadOS delivering an end-to-end solution for mobile device security.

Over the last 12 months, QLYS stock rose by 15.40%. The one-year Qualys Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.88. The average equity rating for QLYS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.04 billion, with 39.24 million shares outstanding and 33.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 501.26K shares, QLYS stock reached a trading volume of 2030253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLYS shares is $112.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Qualys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on QLYS stock. On October 22, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QLYS shares from 116 to 99.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualys Inc. is set at 7.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for QLYS in the course of the last twelve months was 28.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Qualys Inc. [QLYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.51. With this latest performance, QLYS shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for Qualys Inc. [QLYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.94, while it was recorded at 120.76 for the last single week of trading, and 106.84 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualys Inc. [QLYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.22 and a Gross Margin at +78.35. Qualys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.56.

Return on Total Capital for QLYS is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualys Inc. [QLYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.41. Additionally, QLYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualys Inc. [QLYS] managed to generate an average of $53,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Qualys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qualys Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QLYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualys Inc. go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $3,806 million, or 95.80% of QLYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLYS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,628,732, which is approximately -1.877% of the company’s market cap and around 14.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,263,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.94 million in QLYS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $257.51 million in QLYS stock with ownership of nearly 4.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Qualys Inc. [NASDAQ:QLYS] by around 3,138,414 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 3,265,640 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 29,815,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,219,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLYS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,352 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,039,856 shares during the same period.