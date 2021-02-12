Piper Sandler lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 1.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.11. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Bausch Health Responds To Schedule 13D Filing From Icahn Capital LP.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filed by Icahn Capital LP filed earlier :.

Bausch Health’s Board of Directors and management team welcome open communication with our shareholders and constructive input toward the shared goal of enhancing shareholder value. Our Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and our shareholders. We continually review the Company’s strategic priorities and capital allocation to evaluate opportunities to maximize long-term shareholder value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6341584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bausch Health Companies Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.92%.

The market cap for BHC stock reached $10.49 billion, with 355.60 million shares outstanding and 347.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, BHC reached a trading volume of 6341584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on BHC stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BHC stock performed recently?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.98. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 28.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.86 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.47, while it was recorded at 29.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.12 for the last 200 days.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.45 and a Gross Margin at +50.62. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.79.

Return on Total Capital for BHC is now 4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,463.59. Additionally, BHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,342.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] managed to generate an average of -$82,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bausch Health Companies Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 3.40%.

Insider trade positions for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]

There are presently around $6,577 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 25,839,035, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 17,931,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $539.92 million in BHC stocks shares; and GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $450.38 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -4.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 26,313,607 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 20,556,706 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 171,570,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,440,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,439,909 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,180,971 shares during the same period.