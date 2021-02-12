PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] moved down -1.36: Why It’s Important

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $137.70 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Lay’s® Kicks Off 2021 Global UEFA Champions League Campaign.

LIONEL MESSI, PAUL POGBA AND LIEKE MARTENS BRING MATCH-DAY JOY HOME IN NEW CAMPAIGN.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

the world’s number one snack brand, Lay’s®, premieres a new global campaign centered on uniting and bringing joy to people around the world through football. The 2021 effort in support of the brand’s largest global platform – Men’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s football – leads with the very best in players, sport, and of course, snacks.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $188.57 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $136.76 to $141.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 6933093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $154.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 201.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.87, while it was recorded at 139.67 for the last single week of trading, and 137.67 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.89.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.43. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $27,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $133,378 million, or 73.20% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,530,511, which is approximately -1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,057,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.78 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.78 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly -1.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,244 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 26,544,802 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 35,974,573 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 906,094,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 968,613,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,606 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,565,764 shares during the same period.