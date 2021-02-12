PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] Revenue clocked in at $10.10 million, up 30.46% YTD: What’s Next?

PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX: PED] traded at a high on 02/10/21, posting a 10.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.97. The company report on February 5, 2021 that PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $8.95 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock Including Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED), announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 5,968,500 shares of common stock (the “Shares”) at a public offering price of $1.50 per share, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s over-allotment option, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $8.95 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. acted as the sole book runner for the Offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7107659 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PEDEVCO Corp. stands at 12.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.09%.

The market cap for PED stock reached $145.50 million, with 72.25 million shares outstanding and 2.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, PED reached a trading volume of 7107659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PEDEVCO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PEDEVCO Corp. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has PED stock performed recently?

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.10. With this latest performance, PED shares gained by 39.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4306, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1653 for the last 200 days.

PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.03 and a Gross Margin at -38.44. PEDEVCO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.58.

Return on Total Capital for PED is now -13.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, PED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PEDEVCO Corp. [PED] managed to generate an average of -$693,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.PEDEVCO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for PEDEVCO Corp. [PED]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.40% of PED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 445,601, which is approximately 331.124% of the company’s market cap and around 16.20% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 284,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in PED stocks shares; and TRAYNOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $0.2 million in PED stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PEDEVCO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in PEDEVCO Corp. [AMEX:PED] by around 457,569 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 11,524 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 499,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 968,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PED stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,047 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.