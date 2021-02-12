Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] Stock trading around $10.01 per share: What’s Next?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OESX] closed the trading session at $10.01 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.77, while the highest price level was $10.98. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73656.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.37 percent and weekly performance of -4.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 103.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 359.70K shares, OESX reached to a volume of 1967393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OESX shares is $12.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OESX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OESX stock. On August 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for OESX shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Energy Systems Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OESX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

OESX stock trade performance evaluation

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, OESX shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OESX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.95 and a Gross Margin at +24.59. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.26.

Return on Total Capital for OESX is now 37.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.88. Additionally, OESX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] managed to generate an average of $40,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.35.Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orion Energy Systems Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OESX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 62.60% of OESX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OESX stocks are: NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 2,928,117, which is approximately -5.48% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,237,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.38 million in OESX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.78 million in OESX stock with ownership of nearly 3.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Energy Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OESX] by around 2,386,442 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 2,623,376 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 12,300,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,310,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OESX stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,784 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 937,710 shares during the same period.