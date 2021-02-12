Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $3

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: OBLN] price plunged by -9.13 percent to reach at -$0.47. The company report on February 10, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CUB, CRHM, GLUU, OXFD, OBLN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

A sum of 1197024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.47M shares. Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $5.10 and dropped to a low of $4.62 until finishing in the latest session at $4.68.

Guru’s Opinion on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2018, representing the official price target for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for OBLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08.

OBLN Stock Performance Analysis:

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.09. With this latest performance, OBLN shares gained by 194.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 507.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OBLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.72, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 1.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -674.52 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -721.61.

Return on Total Capital for OBLN is now -110.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OBLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] managed to generate an average of -$696,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OBLN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OBLN.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [OBLN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:OBLN] by around 1,482,362 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 255,215 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 241,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,979,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OBLN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,911 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 192,940 shares during the same period.