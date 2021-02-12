Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] moved down -14.74: Why It’s Important

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: NUS] closed the trading session at $53.62 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.50, while the highest price level was $62.69. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Nu Skin Enterprises Reports Fourth-Quarter Revenue Growth Of 28 Percent And EPS Growth Of 94 Percent.

Company provides strong initial 2021 outlook.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) announced fourth-quarter 2020 results, achieving 28 percent revenue growth and 94 percent earnings per share (EPS) growth. For the full year, revenue increased seven percent and EPS increased 17 percent. In addition, the company is projecting five to nine percent revenue growth and EPS of $3.80 to $4.10 in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.85 percent and weekly performance of -11.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 340.08K shares, NUS reached to a volume of 1777979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUS shares is $64.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NUS shares from 40 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NUS stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, NUS shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.51, while it was recorded at 59.99 for the last single week of trading, and 47.99 for the last 200 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.98. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.17.

Return on Total Capital for NUS is now 20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.92. Additionally, NUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] managed to generate an average of $6,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. go to 9.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,048 million, or 81.50% of NUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,271,188, which is approximately 0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,756,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.06 million in NUS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $165.77 million in NUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. [NYSE:NUS] by around 3,511,563 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 3,979,795 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 30,707,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,198,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,349 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 407,218 shares during the same period.