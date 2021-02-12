Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] Is Currently 17.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] traded at a high on 02/11/21, posting a 17.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.87. The company report on February 11, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Muscle Maker, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Muscle Maker, Inc. (“Muscle Maker” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GRIL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5438512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Muscle Maker Inc. stands at 12.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.01%.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $31.91 million, with 11.59 million shares outstanding and 8.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.71K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 5438512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has GRIL stock performed recently?

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.70. With this latest performance, GRIL shares gained by 47.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.13% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.68 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.68 and a Gross Margin at +11.91. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -572.39.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -443.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12,714.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 560.03. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.10% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 31,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC, holding 11,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in GRIL stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $23000.0 in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 43,967 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 29,802 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,596 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.