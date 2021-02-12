Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR] is 5.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MPWR] gained 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $384.67 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASD: MPWR) will replace TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Iridium Communications Inc. (NASD: IRDM) will replace Monolithic Power Systems in the S&P MidCap 400, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASD: COLL) will replace Iridium Communications in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, February 12. TechnipFMC is being removed from the S&P 500 in anticipation of its announced spin-off of Technip Energies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 16. Technip Energies is expected to trade in ADR form in the OTC (over-the-counter) market.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. represents 44.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.74 billion with the latest information. MPWR stock price has been found in the range of $371.02 to $386.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 489.77K shares, MPWR reached a trading volume of 9985908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPWR shares is $393.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPWR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $265 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on MPWR stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPWR shares from 200 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is set at 16.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPWR in the course of the last twelve months was 125.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPWR stock

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.64. With this latest performance, MPWR shares dropped by -1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 359.16, while it was recorded at 373.14 for the last single week of trading, and 285.72 for the last 200 days.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.74 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monolithic Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [MPWR]

There are presently around $16,275 million, or 95.30% of MPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,314,697, which is approximately 13.229% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,866,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in MPWR stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $581.1 million in MPWR stock with ownership of nearly -1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:MPWR] by around 4,268,891 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 3,869,898 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 34,171,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,309,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPWR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,313,450 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 598,030 shares during the same period.