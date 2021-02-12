Market cap of salesforce.com inc. [CRM] reaches 220.55B – now what?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] gained 1.91% or 4.52 points to close at $241.24 with a heavy trading volume of 6009284 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Coca-Cola Bottlers in North America Partner with Salesforce to Power Digital Transformation.

CONA Services LLC will leverage Salesforce’s Consumer Goods Cloud to enable profitable growth and deliver personalized B2B customer experiences.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced that Coca-Cola bottlers in North America have partnered with Salesforce to digitally transform its contact center and field service operations. The largest bottlers of the Coca-Cola system in the US —through their IT Shared Services Provider CONA Services LLC (Coke One North America) —will deploy Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud to help streamline operations at contact centers across their territories and provide a 360-degree view of the customer.

It opened the trading session at $238.93, the shares rose to $242.89 and dropped to $238.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRM points out that the company has recorded 25.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, CRM reached to a volume of 6009284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $274.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $278 to $242, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 61.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CRM stock

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.37. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.51, while it was recorded at 238.50 for the last single week of trading, and 218.20 for the last 200 days.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 17.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at salesforce.com inc. [CRM]

There are presently around $174,996 million, or 82.90% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 76,728,273, which is approximately -6.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,986,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.12 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.78 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly 1.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,152 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 40,309,917 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 46,436,644 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 638,657,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 725,403,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,158,214 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 10,975,861 shares during the same period.