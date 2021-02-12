Market cap of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] reaches 572.79M – now what?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: IPV] closed the trading session at $18.40 on 02/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.725, while the highest price level was $20.80. The company report on January 26, 2021 that TuSimple and Aeva Partner to Deploy 4D LiDAR for Autonomous Trucking.

Collaboration Strengthens TuSimple’s Self-Driving Capabilities on Path to Production.

Aeva 4D LiDAR is the first sensing solution to provide velocity measurement combined with high range performance at silicon chip scale.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.55 percent and weekly performance of 9.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, IPV reached to a volume of 1799183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

IPV stock trade performance evaluation

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, IPV shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.63 for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.72, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.11. Additionally, IPV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.60.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [IPV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $323 million, or 63.60% of IPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPV stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 1,894,946, which is approximately 978.359% of the company’s market cap and around 20.25% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,866,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.34 million in IPV stocks shares; and GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $34.03 million in IPV stock with ownership of nearly 268.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:IPV] by around 9,681,058 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 4,513,458 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,378,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,573,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,241,134 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,745,368 shares during the same period.