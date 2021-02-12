Market cap of Huami Corporation [HMI] reaches 1.04B – now what?

Huami Corporation [NYSE: HMI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.83%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Huami Corp Invests $5 Million in Hyperfine Research D Round to Support Accelerated Application of Disruptive MRI Technology.

Huami Corp. (NYSE: HMI) announced that it has invested $5 million in Hyperfine Research’s D round of funding, which closed on February 3, 2021. Huami’s mission is to connect health with technology, developing both consumer and industrial health technologies. The company believes its miniaturization engineering expertise dovetails with efforts to miniaturize medical imaging technology which can disrupt the locations, applications and costs of medical imaging. Hyperfine Research is pioneering MRI imaging with its portable Swoop system, which received FDA 510(K) clearance in August of 2020.

“In the same way that new depth and granularity of data from wearable devices has changed health population management, we see the miniaturization of imaging technology changing the places and speed at which clinicians can evaluate patients,” said Huami’s chief operating officer, Mike Yeung. “We are excited to participate with Hyperfine in support of their mission.”.

Over the last 12 months, HMI stock rose by 11.13%. The one-year Huami Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.17. The average equity rating for HMI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 62.19 million shares outstanding and 22.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 460.71K shares, HMI stock reached a trading volume of 1343329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huami Corporation [HMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMI shares is $14.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huami Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.86.

HMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Huami Corporation [HMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.83. With this latest performance, HMI shares gained by 22.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Huami Corporation [HMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 15.29 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huami Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huami Corporation [HMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +25.25. Huami Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Total Capital for HMI is now 27.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huami Corporation [HMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.45. Additionally, HMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huami Corporation [HMI] managed to generate an average of $73,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Huami Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huami Corporation posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huami Corporation go to 1.96%.

Huami Corporation [HMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $248 million, or 94.70% of HMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMI stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 6,132,571, which is approximately -0.45% of the company’s market cap and around 9.82% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 2,049,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.99 million in HMI stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $27.17 million in HMI stock with ownership of nearly 5.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huami Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Huami Corporation [NYSE:HMI] by around 1,427,540 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,546,402 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,987,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,961,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 771,324 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 215,709 shares during the same period.